December 22, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Friday with one recovery, out of the total cases, eight were reported in Hyderabad and one in Rangareddy. The daily count witnessed an uptick as the State reported six cases on Thursday. Presently, the State has 27 active cases undergoing treatment or isolation. On Friday, a total of 1245 samples were tested, with results are pending for 68.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.