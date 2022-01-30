Telangana logs less than 2,500 new COVID cases as testing dips

Hyderabad

30 January 2022 20:55 IST

COVID-19 cases in Telangana dropped below 2,500 on Sunday as only 65,623 tests were conducted.

After a few days of intense testing, the daily tests in the State have dropped to 95,000 to 1 lakh and around 3,800 to 4,000 infections are detected in a day. However, The tests further dropped on Sunday. Results of 1,581 samples were awaited.

The 2,484 new infections included 1,045 from Greater Hyderabad region, 138 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 130 from Rangareddy, 108 from Nalgonda and 107 from Khammam.

The cumulative case total stands at 7,61,050.

One more COVID patient died, taking the death toll to 4,086. Of the total cases, 38,723 were active.