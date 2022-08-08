Telangana

Telangana logs fewer COVID cases as testing drops

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD August 08, 2022 20:43 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 20:43 IST

After logging around 900 to 1,000-plus COVID-19 infections every day earlier this month, the caseload in Telangana is falling even as testing has declined.

On Monday, a total of 528 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus even as 33,455 samples were tested and 652 reports were awaited. The daily tests from August 2 to 5 were around 40,000 to 44,000.

The cumulative case tally stands at 8,26,284, of which 5,667 were active.

Data on the number of COVID patients in hospitals is no longer being mentioned in the daily health bulletin since August 6. 

