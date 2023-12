December 25, 2023 12:32 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Although the State Government did not issue the COVID-19 bulletin on Sunday, the most recent figures on the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s website indicated that Telangana reported eight new COVID-19 cases with no recoveries on Sunday.

This marks a decline from the 12 cases reported on Saturday. As of now, the State has 46 active cases receiving treatment or in isolation, as disclosed by the website, which updates the daily case count at 8 a.m. each morning.