December 27, 2023 07:52 am | Updated 07:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday with four persons having recovered. All the eight cases were reported from Hyderabad. The daily count witnessed a decrease as the State had logged 10 cases on Monday. Presently, the State has 59 active cases undergoing treatment or in isolation in various medical facilities. On Friday, a total of 1,333 samples were tested, with results pending for 30.