Telangana logs 81 COVID cases on Tuesday

Includes 35 from Greater Hyderabad region

Telangana recorded 81 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a slight increase from 67 infections logged the previous day. While 24,848 samples were put to test, results of 720 were awaited. On Monday, 21,843 samples had been examined.

The new 81 infections included 35 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region as compared to 19 the day before.

No case was detected in 14 districts, and single-digit cases in each of the remaining districts.

So far, the State has tested 3.39 crore samples with 7,90,499 testing positive for coronavirus. Of the total cases, 823 were active as of Tuesday evening.

The death toll remains unchanged at 4,111 with no new fatalities recorded over the past several days.