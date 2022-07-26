Telangana logs 795 new COVID cases on Tuesday

Telangana reported a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with 795 persons testing positive — the highest daily load since February 10 this year.

While the State’s daily caseload at the beginning of July was 462, more than 700 cases have been recorded thrice this month. On July 21, a total of 765 infections were detected, followed by 739 cases the next day with 32,000 to 35,000 tests being conducted. On Tuesday, it went up to 795 even as 36,619 samples were examined. Reports of 516 tests were awaited.

Of the 795 new infections, 343 were from Hyderabad, 54 each from Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri, and 42 from Nalgonda.

The cumulative case tally now stands at 8,15,679 of which 4,703 were active as of Tuesday evening. The death toll remained unchanged at 4,111.

A few days ago, State Health officials were directed to increase the pace of COVID-19 vaccination (booster shots).