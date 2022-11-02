Telangana logs 70 fresh COVID-19 cases

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 02, 2022 21:50 IST

Telangana recorded 70 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours. There were no fresh fatalities and the death toll from the beginning of the pandemic is now 4,111.

The State tested 7,530 samples and the results of 313 are awaited, according to the medical bulletin issued by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare. Hyderabad district recorded the highest number of 47 cases while 20 other districts had zero cases and or 12 of them cases in the single digits. A total of 509 patients are under isolation or treatment.

