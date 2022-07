July 13, 2022 22:48 IST

The State recorded 527 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total to 8,07,661. While 25,262 samples were tested, results of 583 were awaited.

The new infections included 290 from Hyderabad, 55 from Rangareddy and 43 from Medchal Malkajgiri.

The active caseload now stands at 5,082.