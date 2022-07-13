Telangana logs 527 COVID cases on Wednesday
The State recorded 527 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total to 8,07,661. While 25,262 samples were tested, results of 583 were awaited.
The new infections included 290 from Hyderabad, 55 from Rangareddy and 43 from Medchal Malkajgiri.
The active caseload now stands at 5,082.
