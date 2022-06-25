Telangana logs 500 new COVID cases for third day in a row

Telangana continued to log nearly 500 COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day with 496 persons testing positive on Saturday. While 28,808 samples were put to test, results of 342 were awaited.

The State had recorded 494 cases on Thursday and 493 on Friday.

Of the 496 new infections, the highest of 341 were from Hyderabad, 68 from Rangareddy and 40 from Medchal-Malkajgiri.

Of the 43 COVID patients in government and private hospitals, eight were in ICU and 15 were occupying oxygen beds.

The active caseload has risen to 3,613 while the death toll has remained unchanged at 4,111.