Telangana logs 49 fresh COVID cases
The State reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday even as 13,627 samples were put to test. Results of 386 persons were awaited.
With the fresh infections, which included 34 from the Greater Hyderabad limits, the cumulative case tally has reached 7,92,997.
The active caseload stood at 398.
