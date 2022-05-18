Telangana logs 45 COVID cases on Wednesday
A total of 45 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in Telangana as 13,067 samples were examined on Wednesday. With this, the cumulative infection tally has reached 7,92,710. Results of 641 samples were awaited.
The new 45 infections included 28 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.
Of the total cases, 383 were active as of Wednesday evening.
