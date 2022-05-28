Telangana logs 43 COVID cases on Saturday

May 28, 2022 21:59 IST

As many as 43 new cases were added to the State’s COVID-19 tally on Saturday as 11,984 samples were tested. Results of 306 tests were awaited.

With the new cases, of which 26 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad limits, the cumulative case tally has climbed up to 7,93,133.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since the detection of the first case in the State in March 2020, as many as 3.49 crore samples have been put to test. The active caseload stood at 423 as of Saturday evening. The death toll has remained unchanged at 4,111 for over two months with no fresh fatalities being officially recorded.