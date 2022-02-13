Telangana logs 429 COVID cases as tests drop on Sunday

A health worker collecting swab samples from a woman to test for COVID-19 at the Government Fever Hospital in Nallakunta, Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Number of COVID patients in hospital ICUs showing gradual decline

Telangana recorded 429 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. From 50,000-59,000 daily tests over the past few days, it dropped to 32,932 on Sunday. Results of 943 samples were awaited.

While the tests and cases have dropped by a huge margin, the number of COVID-19 patients in ICUs is reducing gradually. From 488 patients in ICUs on Saturday, the number dropped marginally on Sunday, to 468.

The 429 new nfections included 142 from Greater Hyderabad region, 41 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, and 33 from Rangareddy. The cumulative case total is 7,83,448.

One more COVID patient died, taking the death count to 4,107.

Of the total cases, 11,681 were active.