Telangana logs 425 new COVID cases

Testing remains low; no deaths recorded on Friday

The State recorded 425 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, putting the cumulative total at 7,86,021.

With 1,060 persons declared recovered on the day, the number of recoveries was higher than the number of positive cases. The total number of those in isolation was 6,111. No new deaths were reported. The death count stands at 4,108.

Testing remained low with as many as 41,042 being tested. Of those, reports of 1,437 samples were awaited.

The Greater Hyderabad area recorded the highest number of cases in the State with 130 persons testing positive. However, this was marginally lower as compared to the previous day. As many as 29 tested positive in Rangareddy and 28 in Medchal-Malkajgiri, respectively.