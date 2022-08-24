Telangana logs 338 new COVID-19 cases

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
August 24, 2022 20:35 IST

The State recorded 338 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 8,32,933 from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

A total of 24,113 samples were tested and the results of 539 samples were awaited.

On Tuesday, a total of 376 infections were recorded. 

There were no new fatalities due to the virus and death toll stayed at 4,111.

Hyderabad recorded 135 cases as against 164 on Tuesday. The neighbouring district of Rangaraddy recorded 33 cases while Medchal-Malkajgiri logged 29 cases. Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu and Nirmal did not record even a single infection on the day.

