Telangana logs 32 new COVID cases

The State recorded 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total to 7,92,327. Only 7,960 samples were put to test, which is almost half the usual number of tests, and results of 465 were awaited.

The new infections included 21 from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region.

Of the total cases, 381 were active. With no fresh fatalities, the official death count remains at 4,111.