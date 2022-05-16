Telangana logs 28 new COVID cases

For the second consecutive day, the State recorded 28 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 7,92,627. On Monday, 12,435 samples were put to test and results of 632 were awaited.

The day before, on Sunday, less than 10,000 samples had been tested, leading to the detection of 28 infections.

Monday’s COVID load of 28 included 18 cases from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region. The active caseload stands at 374 and death toll at 4,111.

So far, over 3.48 crore samples have been examined across the State.