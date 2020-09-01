Telangana logs 2,734 new COVID cases

After a drop in COVID-19 cases following low testing on Sunday, a spike was observed in Telangana the very next day. As against 1,873 cases recorded on Sunday, 2,734 swab samples tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. The death toll reached 836 with nine more fatalities.
The number of tests would explain the surge — 37,791 tests were performed on August 30, and 58,264 on August 31.
The highest of 347 cases were logged in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) region. Ten districts recorded more than 100 cases on Monday — Rangareddy (212), Nalgonda (191), Khammam (161), Medchal-Malkajgiri (121), Bhadradri-Kothagudem (117), Nizamabad (114), Warangal Urban (112), Siddipet (109), Suryapet (107) and Karimnagar (106).
Of the 58,264 people tested on Monday, 45% were primary contacts and 14% secondary contacts. This category is being mentioned in daily bulletins from August 29. The same percentage of primary and secondary contacts were tested on August 29, and 30 too.
On the whole, a total of 1,27,697 cases have been detected in Telangana till September 1. That includes 31,699 active cases and 95,162 recoveries apart from the 836 deaths.
