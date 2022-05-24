Telangana logs 27 more COVID-19 cases
The State added 27 cases to its official COVID-19 count on Monday, taking the total to 7,92,898. While 12,017 samples were put to test, results of 377 were awaited.
The new infections included 17 from Greater Hyderabad limits. The active caseload stands at 397.
