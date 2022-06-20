Telangana logs 246 fresh COVID cases

The State recorded 246 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total to 7,96,301. On the day, a total of 20,507 samples were put to test and results of 541 were awaited.

The daily case tally has remained over 200 for the past one week.

Of the 246 new cases, Hyderabad accounted for the highest of 185 infections, followed by Rangareddy (19) and Medchal-Malkajgiri (14).

The active caseload has risen to 2,117. Another 155 persons were declared recovered on Monday, putting the recovery rate at 99.22%. The official death toll remains unchanged at 4,111 with no new fatality being recorded, according to a bulletin issued by the Health department.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, more than 3.52 crore samples have been examined from across the State.