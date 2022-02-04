Telangana logs 2,387 fresh infections, one death

Active caseload stands at nearly 31,000

Telangana saw another 2,387 infections of COVID-19 on Friday, pushing up the active caseload to 30,931, including those under treatment as well as in isolation. With one death being reported on the day, the official death count has risen to 4,097.

About 79,561 tests were conducted, down from 81,147 the previous day, and results of 2,239 samples were awaited. The capital and environs reported a majority of cases but numbers are considerably reducing than what they were a week ago. The Greater Hyderabad region saw 688 cases, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy 131 and Sangareddy 71.

Districts reporting fewer cases included Jogulamba-Gadwal 12, Kumaram-Bheem Asifabad 10, Nagarkurnool 15, Narayanpet 18 and Wanaparthy 19. An official bulletin issued by Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao said that there were 4,557 recoveries on Friday, taking the overall number to 7.40 lakh. The cumulative caseload in the State since the pandemic outbreak stands at over 7.74 lakh.

Mr Srinivasa Rao has urged patients with flu-like symptoms of fever, cough, sore throat, body aches etc. to report to the nearest government health facility as necessary arrangements have been made for testing and treatment free of cost. Wearing a face mask and maintaining physical distance is mandatory. Helpline ‘104’ is available for any assistance and WhatsApp 9154170960 for complaints against any private hospital or lab, the bulletin said.