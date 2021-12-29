Telangana logs 235 more COVID infections, no new Omicron case

Greater Hyderabad region’s share was over 50% of daily caseload

The daily COVID-19 caseload in Telangana stayed above the 200-mark for the second consecutive day with 235 fresh infections being recorded on Wednesday when 38,023 samples were examined. Reports of 5,179 others were awaited.

A total of 228 cases had been logged on Tuesday, a substantial jump from the previous day’s 182 infections.

The silver lining was that there were no fatalities related to COVID or any new case of Omicron variant detected in the State for the day.

According to the daily health bulletin, five persons who had tested earlier positive for Omicron had recovered. However, as many as 10 persons who arrived in the city from at-risk countries were found to be positive for COVID when RT-PCR tests were conducted. Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing and results are awaited.

As many as 346 passengers from at-risk countries were screened, taking the total number of such persons to 12,267.

Of the 235 cases recorded on Wednesday, the share of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region was 121, followed by 31 in Rangareddy district, and 23 in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.