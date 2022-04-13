Telangana logs 19 fresh COVID cases

Nineteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported from across the State on Wednesday, with the Greater Hyderabad region logging the highest at 10.

With this, Telangana’s coronavirus tally has reached 7,91,561. A total of 14,865 samples were put to test on the day and results of 448 were awaited.

So far, the State has tested 3.44 crore samples. Of the total cases, 233 were active as of Wednesday evening. The death toll stands at 4,111.