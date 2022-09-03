Telangana logs 177 new COVID cases
The State recorded as many as 177 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. With this, the cumulative case tally now stand at 8,34,814.
The State tested 14,271 samples, taking the total number of samples tested to over 3.73 crore. Hyderabad recorded 69 cases, followed by Rangareddy with 14 cases.
As many as 1,293 cases are under isolation. No fatalities were reported.
