Telangana logs 151 new COVID cases on Sunday
Testing drops; no deaths recorded
The daily COVID-19 caseload in Telangana dropped to 151 on Sunday. While the cases are on decline, a sharp drop was observed on Sunday as comparatively fewer tests were conducted.
No COVID death were registered on the day.
The new 241 infections included 68 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region and 13 from Rangareddy. Eight districts recorded zero cases.
Of the total cases, 3,237 were active and 4,111 people have died.
