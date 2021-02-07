Telangana logs 150 more COVID cases

Telangana recorded 150 cases of COVID-19 infection and two fatalities on Saturday, pushing up the tally to 2,95,581 and the death toll to 1,610.
On the day, a total of 34,805 people were examined and the results of 1,061 were awaited. The new 150 cases include 25 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region and 10 from Rangareddy. Not a single case was detected in districts of Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally and Jangaon.
Of the people tested on Saturday, 30,939 opted for government facilities. Half of them, or 15,314 persons, were primary contacts while 4,176 were secondary contacts.
From March 2 last year when the first COVID-19 case was recorded in the State, as many as 81,04,264 tests have been performed to detect the presence of coronavirus. Of the total positive cases logged so far, 1,939 were active while 2,92,032 have recovered.
