Telangana logs 12 COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday

December 23, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The number of the viral infection cases has gone into double digit

The Hindu Bureau

COVID-19 cases in Telangana touched double digit, with the State reporting 12 positive cases and one recovery on Saturday.

Out of the total, nine cases were reported in Hyderabad and one each in Rangareddy, Sangareddy and Warangal districts. The daily count witnessed an increase as the State reported nine cases on Friday. Presently, the State has 38 active cases undergoing treatment or isolation in different hospitals. On Friday, a total of 1,322 samples were tested with results pending for 30.

Meanwhile, a six-month-old girl has tested positive at Niloufer Hospital. “As part of the guidelines, the hospital sent a total of 51 samples for testing, of which one returned positive,” Superintendent of the Hospital T. Usha Rani said. Two infants had tested positive on Friday at the hospital.

Telangana Health Minister C. Damodar Raja Narasimha on Saturday conducted a review meeting with representatives from the health department. RTPCR facilities in 34 public and 84 private hospitals have been prepared for conducting COVID tests. This initiative enables the testing of approximately 16,500 samples in a single day. The Minister urged the officials to issue the COVID bulletin at 4 p.m.

