Telangana logs 102 fresh COVID cases

Telangana added 102 cases to its COVID tally, taking the active caseload to 1,116 on Sunday. Only 8,456 samples were tested and results of 60 were awaited.

Hyderabad recorded 60 cases, down from 80 a week ago, Rangareddy 7, down from 16 and Malkajgiri-Medchal 6, down from 16 – in the capital region. No cases were reported from districts of Yadadri-Bhongir, Warangal-rural, Peddapalli, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Medak, Siddpet, Vikarabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Jangoan, Kamareddy, Komarumbheem-Asifabad and Mancherial.

The total number of those infected since March 2020 has risen to 8.35 lakh and recoveries to 8.29 lakh. The official death count continues to remain at 4,111.

Vaccination doses had reached 7.02 crore with 3.23 crore receiving the first dose, 3.12 crore second dose and 65.46 lakh the precaution dose.