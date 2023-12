December 26, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday with one recovery.

Out of the total cases, nine were reported from Hyderabad, and one in Karimnagar.

The daily count witnessed a increase with eight cases reported on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Presently, the State has 55 active cases undergoing treatment or isolation in various hospitals.

On Monday, a total of 989 samples were tested and results are pending for 12.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.