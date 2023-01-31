Telangana logged highest inflation at 8.7%, says Economic Survey

January 31, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana logged the highest inflation rate in the country, according to the Economic Survey-2022-23 tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday in Parliament. Telangana had an inflation rate of whopping 8.7% between April and December 2022 in contrast to the national average of 6.8%. Inflation in rural areas of Telangana was higher at 9.2% while in urban areas it was 8.3%. Only rural Mizoram logged higher inflation at 11% than rural Telangana.

Last year, Telangana logged the second highest inflation rate at 7.1% a notch below Jammu and Kashmir’s 7.2%.

“Telangana, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Andhra Pradesh saw especially high rates of inflation in FY23. Fuel and clothing were the major contributors to the surge in inflation,” says the document.

Another contributing factor for the high inflation rate flagged is food inflation due to high prices of tomatoes due crop damage and supply disruption due to unseasonal heavy rain in States like Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh between April-December 2022. Nationally, food inflation peaked in September 22 to 8.6% across the nation. Tomato price inflation was recorded at 158.4% higher than 135.6% in May before averaging it out at 13.9% in October.

The Economic Survey blames fuel inflation on surge in crude prices with the Indian basket breaching 110$ per barrel in May 2022 and also strengthening of the US currency to around ₹77 per USD. “The retail selling price of petrol and diesel have risen from ₹95.41 per litre and ₹86.67 per litre respectively in March 2022 to ₹105.41 per litre and ₹96.67 per litre respectively on 21 May, 2022,” the Economic Survey noted, and suggests steps like rationalisation of Central Excise duty to bring down the fuel prices.