Telangana lockdown: What's allowed and what's not allowed

A shopping complex at Nallakunta in Hyderabad is closed on Friday in a preventive, self-declared lockdown to counter the pandemic.

12 May 2021 12:09 IST

The Telangana cabinet has decided to impose lockdown in the State from 10 am on Wednesday for ten days.

Restrictions

Passenger vehicles shall be regulated on State borders. However, movement of commodities shall be permitted without restrictions.

All public transport services, including TSRTC buses, SETWIN, Hyderabad Metro, taxis, auto rickshaws, will be permitted from 6.00 a.m. to 10.00 a.m. only. Movement of healthcare workers and passengers for accessing emergency medical services shall be permitted.

Advertising

Advertising

Operation of all inter-State bus and transport services, including those by private operators, shall stand suspended.

Every person who is required to observe home isolation shall strictly observe the same failing which he / she will be liable for penal action and shifted to government isolation facility.

All government and private establishments shall make full payments of wages or salaries to employees, including those working under contract and outsourcing basis during the above period. Any violation will be viewed seriously and will invite penal action under relevant Act(s).

Marriage related gatherings (in case of marriages already fixed) shall ensure social distancing, wearing of face mask and other COVID protocols, with the maximum number of persons allowed not exceeding 40.

Funeral or last rites’ gatherings shall ensure social distancing, wearing of face mask and other COVID protocols, with the maximum number of persons allowed not exceeding 20.

All religious places/places of worship shall be closed for public worship. Religious gatherings/congregations shall not be permitted.

All Anganwadi centres shall remain closed. Children and pregnant women or lactating mothers will be provided take home ration during this period.

All pregnant women who are expected to deliver during the period will be listed, monitored and assisted by medical staff to ensure institutional delivery.

Temporary police check posts shall be set up at suitable locations to ensure strict compliance of the above orders.

Permitted activities

Medical services like hospital and diagnostic centres, including vaccination and related activities.

Agriculture and related operations.

Production, sale and supply of seeds, fertilizers, pesticides/insecticides, agricultural implements and spare parts, and movement of these items including those of harvesters, transplanters, and tractors.

Procurement operations of agricultural and horticultural produce, including operation of rice mills, movement of produce and hamalies

Manufacturing activity relating to drugs and medical equipment

Movement of medicine, oxygen, vaccine

Essential services like production and distribution of power, supply of drinking water

Sanitation services in Gram Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies

MGNREGA works

Petrol pumps located on NHs (Petrol pumps located in places other than NHs shall be open between 6.00 a.m. and 10.00 a.m. only)

Banks/ATMs, insurance services and related activities

Print and electronic media

Supply chain and transport of essential commodities, including milk, vegetables, groceries, dairy products

All security services including those provided by private agencies

E-commerce (delivery) of goods and merchandise including food, pharmaceutical and medical equipment

IT and ITeS, including telecom, postal and internet services . However, in these sectors, work from home shall be encouraged to the maximum extent possible

Movement and distribution of LPG cylinders

All construction and project activities, where workers are available in-situ or in secured labour camps

Prohibited activities

Cinema halls, amusement parks, clubs, swimming pools, gymnasiums shall be completely closed during the prescribed period.

Government establishments

Following government departments or offices shall be fully functional:

Health, Medical and Family Welfare

Police Department

Urban Local Bodies / Panchayat Raj Institutions

Fire

Electricity and water supply

Taxation, Excise, Commercial Tax, Transport, along with the societies and corporations

Agriculture, Horticulture and allied departments

Civil Supplies department

All staff and officers drafted for COVID related activities

Such other offices as may be notified by the government from time to time

Government establishments:

The following Department(s) / Offices of the State Government shall be fully functional:

i. Health, Medical and Family Welfare

ii. Police Department

iii. Urban Local Bodies / Panchayat Raj nstitutions

iv. Fire

v. Electricity and water supply

vi. Taxation, Excise, Commercial Tax, Transport, along with the societies and corporations

vii. Agriculture, Horticulture and allied departments

viii. Civil Supplies department

ix. All staff and officers drafted for Covid-19 related activities

x. Such other offices as may be notified by the Government from time to time