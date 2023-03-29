Telangana lives continue to revolve around “Boggubai, Mumbai or Dubai, says Bhatti

March 29, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader, Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday alleged that nothing had changed for people living in the Singareni coal belt even nine years after the formation of Telangana State.

Recalling the popular slogan in the Singareni coal mine areas “Boggubai, Bombai or Dubai” during the Telangana movement, he said it meant that people of this region had the only option of working as coal miners or migrating to Mumbai or Dubai to work as labourers. Everyone in this area dreamt of better lives in Telangana but the conditions worsened and now the locals also lost the option of working in Singareni Collieries with significant job reduction after the new State was formed.

Addressing a press conference at Bellampally in Mancherial district as part of his ‘People’s March’ that entered its 14th day on Wednesday, he said employees in Singareni reduced from 1.05 lakh to just 42,000- after Telangana was formed thus hitting the job opportunities of youngsters. He said the BRS Government took away the jobs of 60,000 people working in Singareni Collieries and there were no fresh recruitments, but only retirements or appointments on dependent posts.

Stating that Singareni’s wealth was being transferred to private companies, he alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was avoiding the Singareni elections due to fear of defeat. “Should we watch Singareni’s wealth fall into the hands of private individuals? Or should we protect our wealth?” he asked.

Mr Vikramarka alleged that KCR was the first person who had done damage to Telangana since the time of the Nizam. “KCR has been deceiving people by making the same promises for nine years. He speaks about Dalit Bandhu, Dalit CM, sheep, double bedroom houses, unemployment allowance, ₹3 lakh assistance for constructing the houses, podu lands etc. Once the elections are over, he forgets everything,” he said.