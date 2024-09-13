The rains are likely to make a comeback in the twin cities and Telangana as a whole from September 23, 2024 onwards when the process of withdrawal of the annual Southwest Monsoon begins. And, these rains are likely to spread into the first or even second week of October, according to meteorologists at the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TGDPS).

“There could be significant amounts of rainfall during this period in Telangana. For now, the monsoon has shifted to North India and the Northwest including Rajasthan, Haryana and others. The activity will return to Central and Peninsular India by September 20-21 and then Telangana,” informed TGDPS consultant meteorologist Y.V. Rama Rao on Friday (September 13, 2024).

The expected rainfall ‘may not be heavy’ but then again it depends on the weather systems like cyclones developing in the Bay of Bengal. There are also pretty good chances of “increasing cyclonic activity in the first week of October,” he disclosed.

The official normal date of withdrawal of the NW monsoon for Telangana is October 15. And, soon after, the Northeast monsoon which will stretch till December will commence. The state receives 90% of the rainfall from the June-September NW monsoon, about 74 cm is received during this period as against the annual rainfall of around 92 cm, said Mr. Rao.

Thus far, the State had received around 90 cm of rainfall as against the normal of 64.3 cm or an excess of 40% or 15% more when compared to last year during the same period. There has been 70 cm rainfall as against the normal of 52.3 cm or an excess of 33% within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

In fact, the monsoon delivered excess rainfall for the last two years as it was about 78 cm (64.3 cm normal) during this period last year (2023-24). Interestingly, the monsoon this year has also varied every month. It was 16 cm in June as against the normal expected rainfall of 13 cm, 29.5 cm in July (23 cm normal), about 21 cm (21.7 cm normal) hence a deficit of -3% and in September, already 23.4 cm rainfall was received till date (16.8 cm normal).

Days and nights will continue to be warm because of less cloud cover with temperatures - both maximum and minimum likely to be higher by a 2-3 degrees above normal in the range of 33-35 degree C and 20-23 degree C, he added.

