Telangana life sciences industry could cross ₹ 50 lakh crore if there’s no corruption: Bandi Sanjay

February 25, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Hyderabad

Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar ridiculed the claim of Telangana Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao that the value of life sciences industry in Hyderabad would go up to US$ 250 billion (₹ 20 lakh crore) by 2030 and said it would be much more if the corrupt practices of KCR government were stopped.

The value of the life sciences industry would go up to ₹ 50 lakh crore if the industries were given a fair way for setting up their establishments or enhancing their present capabilities, he said, while alleging that it was not happening as foreign industrialists were scared of land scams involving Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s family and the kickbacks they were demanding.

Mr. Sanjay lashed out at the BRS government while speaking at the ‘Praja Gosa-BJP Bharosa’ street-corner meeting held at Alair and other places on Saturday. The BJP president claimed that whatever investments India had been getting in the last eight years was due to the credibility of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. “As many as 150 countries have come forward to invest in India. More than 50% of all the foreign investments India had received in the last 75 years have come only during the Modi regime,” he said.

“Despite having a city like Hyderabad with potential, Telangana has not received even 5% of the country’s investments. It shows how atrocious the KCR regime is,” he argued. The BRS government could not attract even half of the investments received by the neighbouring Karnataka.

Mr. Sanjay reiterated that Mr. K.T. Rama Rao’s self-promotion was due to his father becoming the Chief Minister and his hard-promoted image was due to the power he enjoys. “KTR could become BRS working president only because of KCR. In fact, no other leader except the one from KCR family can become the Chief Minister or even BRS president. But in the BJP, even an ordinary party worker can become national and State unit president,” he said.

He listed out the failures of the KCR government including the non-completion of double-bedroom houses, failure to supply drinking water to every household under Mission Bhagiratha, vacancies in the government, failure to pay unemployment allowance and crop loan waiver as promised. There was no round-the-clock power supply to the farm sector as is being claimed.

Mr. Sanjay said while Modi government sanctioned 2.5 lakh houses for Telangana, KCR has not taken it up only to deny credit to the Prime Minister. The BJP chief also alleged that KCR’s family was grabbing precious lands in the name of development of temples. “He has done the same in Yadadri and now, he is eyeing lands in Kondagattu,” he claimed.