Telangana Legislature session from February 3

The fourth meeting of the eighth session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly and fourth meeting of the 18 th session of the Telangana Legislative Council will commence on February 3 with both the Assembly and Council commencing at 12.10 p.m. that day, according to a communication sent by Legislature Secretary V. Narasimha Charyulu to the Commissioner of Information and Public Relations on Saturday.

In all likelihood it is going to be budget session with the government machinery engaged in preparing estimates. Final touches to the estimates would be given after the presentation of Union Budget on February 1.

It is understood that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao held a meeting with the officials of the Finance department as also Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao on Saturday on the estimates for 2023-24 budget. The communication of the Legislature Secretariat also hints that it would not have the customary Governor’s address before the commencement of budget session every year as it is stated that it would be the continuation of the session that commenced in September 2021.

According to the Legislature Secretariat, the first sitting of the eighth session was held from September 24 to October 8 in 2021, second sitting from March 7 to 15 in 2022, third sitting from September 6 to 13 in 2022.

It has been a regular practice to conduct the budget session only in March every year but the Chief Minister’s decision to step up Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) activities in the coming months appeared to have influenced the decision on timing of the budget presentation. Besides, the governments would only present vote on account in an election year. Elections to the Telangana Assembly are due by December this year.

Officials of the Finance Department have indicated that the outlay of the 2023-24 budget would between ₹2.85 lakh crore to ₹3 lakh crore as the expenditure in 2022-23 is said to have already cross the ₹2 lakh crore mark with another two months remaining in the fiscal.