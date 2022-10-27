Telangana leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes after 4-day break

Rahul Gandhi-led march is expected to complete 26.7 km on Thursday, before halting for the day at Sri Balaji Factory, Makthal, for the night, according to party sources

PTI Hyderabad
October 27, 2022 10:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi resumed his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana on October 27, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia

ADVERTISEMENT

After a gap of four days, the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Makthal in Narayanpet district of Telangana on Thursday, sources in the Congress party said.

The yatra kicked off at 6.30 a.m. from Makthal with State Congress president A. Revanth Reddy, MP Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and a number of party leaders joining Gandhi.

This is the second day of the yatra in the State. The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the State via Gudebellur on October 23 morning, after exiting Karnataka from Raichur.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After a brief march, it took a break from Sunday noon till October 26.

Mr. Gandhi who left for the national capital on October 23, landed in Hyderabad last night and left for Gudebellur by road.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Gandhi scion-led march is expected to complete 26.7 km on Thursday, before halting for the day at Sri Balaji Factory, Makthal, for the night, according to party sources.

From Makthal, the yatra will continue for 16 days in Telangana State, covering 19 Assembly and seven Parliamentary constituencies spanning a distance of 375 km, before entering Maharashtra on November 7.

The yatra will take a one-day break on November 4.

The Wayanad MP will meet intellectuals, leaders of various communities, including personalities from the sporting, business and entertainment sectors.

He will also visit prayer halls, mosques and temples across Telangana, and will offer prayers, members of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Gandhi completed the marathon walk in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, before beginning the Telangana leg of the yatra.

The Telangana State Congress has formed 10 special committees to coordinate the yatra.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Indian National Congress
political development
Rahul Gandhi

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app