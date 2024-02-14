Telangana leads JEE results with seven 100 NTA scores 

February 14, 2024 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana was the topper among all the States in the JEE results of Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech) announced on Tuesday, with seven candidates from the State out of the list of 23 scoring a 100 NTA score

States of Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra were a distant second with three 100 NTA scores each.

The seven forerunners from the State, also toppers under general category, are Rishi Shekher Shukla, Rohan Sai Pabba, Muthavarapu Anoop, Hundekar Vidith, Venkata Sai Teja Madineni, Sriyashas Mohan Kalluri, and Tavva Dinesh Reddy. As per the National Testing Agency, among category-wise toppers too, in a list of 27 rankers, Telangana got three more leaders in Sri Surya Varma Datla and Dorisala Srinivasa Reddy under General- Economically Weaker Section, and Jagannadham Mohith (ST), all of which secured an identical NTA score of 99.9991524.

The only leader in the Persons with Disability list, also from Telangana, is Chunchikala Sreecharan with 99.98 score. Incidentally, no female candidate got a 100 NTA score. Hailing from Gujarat, Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel with 99.99 score was the only female candidate in the gender-wise toppers list of 24.

According to Aakash BYJU’s, Bengaluru-based edtech tutoring firm, Rishi Shekher Shukla was its highest scorer nationally and also in Telangana. Mr. Shukla had enrolled in the classroom programme in Hyderabad and he credited his success to comprehending fundamental concepts and maintaining a disciplined study regimen. He was congratulated, along with others, by the institute’s regional director Dheeraj Misra here.

According to Resonance Junior Colleges, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, 20 of its students got 100 NTA scores, subject-wise, in Physics, Chemistry and Maths. Out of them, four were from Hyderabad. The JEE main – 2024 saw a total 11, 70, 048 candidates appear at the examination conducted in 291 cities, including 21 cities outside India, on January 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1.