Telangana launches web portal, roadmap on EVs

June 11, 2022 21:55 IST

UK Minister wants city to become global EV lighthouse

Cabinet Minister of the UK Nigel Adams, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) of Telangana Sunil Sharma launched “TSEV”, Telangana’s first electric mobility awareness web portal under a collaborative programme here on Saturday.

TSEV web portal is a dedicated one-stop destination to influence end users and businesses from the state of Telangana to become a part of the electric vehicle revolution. The portal has been developed by NITI Aayog under a collaborative knowledge exchange programme with the UK Government as part of the UK–India Joint Roadmap 2030 signed by the Prime Ministers of the two countries.

The web portal intends to complement the e-AMRIT portal on raising awareness on EVs at the State-level and sensitising consumers on the benefits of switching to electric vehicles. Through the portal, Telangana Government aims to assist the end users and businesses to switch to electric vehicles by providing helpful information on policies and regulations, nearby charging stations, state-specific news, announcements and resources.

In parallel, according to officials, the portal also empowers users to share their content and suggestions and enables a two-way mechanism for interaction of the Government with end users. Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Ltd (TSREDCO) intends to add more features and introduce innovative tools to make the portal more interactive and user-friendly.

The TSEV web portal will be hosted by TSREDCO, the nodal agency for setting up charging stations within the State and facilitate scale-up of EVs. As part of the knowledge exchange programme, officials from TSREDCO and a number of State Government departments shared best practices and expertise with experts from Coventry City Council (UK) early this year.

The Coventry City Council experts highlighted policies and technologies adopted in Coventry to adopt electric vehicles like ultra-fast charging hubs, electric city council fleet data collection and more.

Mr. Sunil Sharma and Mr. Nigel Adams also launched the Roadmap Report for Transformation of Hyderabad into a Global EV Lighthouse City at the event. The roadmap represents a phased plan for the city of Hyderabad to become a global EV lighthouse city in India and showcases the learnings from best practices of electric mobility from the UK. Its findings and recommendations would help attract investments, create jobs and reduce CO2 (carbon dioxide) emissions over the vehicles’ lifetime by 2030 for Telangana.

Vice Chairman and Managing Director of TSREDCO K. Janaiah, Project Director Ramakrishna, Project Director, Deputy High Commissioner of UK in Hyderabad Andrew Fleming, Deputy Head of the Mission Varun Mali and others attended.