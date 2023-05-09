Telangana launches State Robotics Framework

May 09, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State on Tuesday announced Robotics Framework, another first, which would encompass creating an ecosystem for robotics that champions innovation, entrepreneurship, and research and development, and set up the Telangana Robotics Innovation Centre as a (TRIC), nodal agency to ensure that this goal materialises.

Developed by Telangana’s Department of Information Technology’s Emerging Technologies Wing, in conjunction with the All India Robotics Association, the framework seeks to leverage robotics technology to drive growth and development across the four domains of agriculture, healthcare, industrial automation and consumer robotics.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for IT K T Rama Rao said, “With the framework in place, our vision is to create a sustainable robotics ecosystem that champions innovation, entrepreneurship, and R&D, and position the state as a leader in the field of robotics. ”

Mr Rao pointed out robotics had seen an increase in demand globally. He said that according to a report, India was the tenth largest market for year-on-year robotic installations and that there is abundant potential for growth.

The State would also establish a Robo Park that will have testing facilities, co-working options, and co-production and manufacturing options either at sites owned by the state or in partnership with the industry, academia, and incubators, at competitive rates. A world-class robotics accelerator to provide startups with the necessary support is also on the cards.

To ensure that there existed a sustainable robotics ecosystem, the State would focus on infrastructure access, business enablement, fostering research & innovation, human capital enhancement, and responsible deployment. TRIC will be entrusted with implementing these five “pillars”.

IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan expressed confidence that the launch of the framework would soon catalyse the growth of the robotics industry in Telangana as well as in the country. He said that TRIC, which would soon be set up, would play a pivotal role in implementing the framework and fostering a sustainable robotics ecosystem in the state.