Telangana launches 35 super luxury electric buses

In a major fillip to eco-friendly mode of public transport, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) on Sunday launched a fleet of 35 super luxury electric buses on Karimnagar-Hyderabad (Jubilee Bus Station) route.

Minister for Transport Ponnam Prabhakar flagged off the buses at Ambedkar stadium in Karimnagar town. TGSRTC vice-chairman and managing director V.C. Sajjanar, Karimnagar District Collector Pamela Satpathy and others were present.

The Minister travelled on one of the buses from Ambedkar stadium to Karimnagar-II depot, where he inspected the electric charging stations set up on the premises.

Speaking at a meeting held on the occasion, he said the event marked the introduction of super-luxury electric buses in the State. Another 39 electric buses will be added to the fleet of electric buses soon, he said.

Plans are afoot to press into service 67 electric buses in Nizamabad depot, 86 in Warangal depot, 52 in Suryapet depot, 65 in Nalgonda depot and 74 in Hyderabad.

He added that the TGSRTC has drawn up plans to purchase around 2,400 electric buses in phases in line with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s direction to operate electric buses mainly within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits in the State capital to give a big push to eco-friendly mode of public transport.

The State government has already initiated the process to fill 3,035 posts in the TGSRTC in view of a surge in demand for new buses following the tremendous response to the Mahalakshmi scheme.