May 18, 2023 09:58 am | Updated 09:58 am IST

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

The cabinet meeting, presided by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, to discuss the launch of the tenth-anniversary celebrations of Telangana State will be held today. Mercury soaring past 45 deg C in several parts of the State. It touched 46.4 deg C in Julurpadu of Khammam district. Teacher training courses for the award of B.Ed degrees are proposed to be made four years instead of the present two year in tune with the policy of National Council for Teacher Education.

Read more news from Telangana here.