May 08, 2023 09:18 am | Updated 09:18 am IST

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today

A 27 year old woman from Hyderabad Tatikonda Iswarya Reddy among eight persons gunned down by a shooter at a mall in Texas yesterday. Her father is a district judge in Rangareddy district courts. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to lay foundation stone for a heritage tower of Hare Krishna movement in Hyderabad. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi to address a public meeting in Hyderabad to release the youth declaration of the party highlighting unemployment and question papers leakage in government exams. A flight to bring back students from strife torn Manipur expected to arrive in Hyderabad in the evening. About 300 students of Telugu speaking community studying in national institutions like the NIT stuck in Imphal.

