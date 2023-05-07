Telangana latest news developments today

May 07, 2023 09:48 am | Updated 09:48 am IST

Key news developments from Telangana on May 7, 2023

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today About 300 students of Telugu speaking community were stuck in various national institutions like NIT and IIIT in strife torn Manipur to arrive by a special flight arranged by Telangana government. BSP president and former U.P. Chief Minister Mayawati to address a public meeting of the party in Hyderabad. Curtain raiser on tomorrow’s public meeting of Priyanka Gandhi to mark the release of youth declaration of Cogress in Hyderabad . Press conference of Union Minister for Tourism G. Kishan Reddy. Read more news from Telangana here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Telangana / Hyderabad

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.