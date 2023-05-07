  1. About 300 students of Telugu speaking community were stuck in various national institutions like NIT and IIIT in strife torn Manipur to arrive by a special flight arranged by Telangana government.
  2. BSP president and former U.P. Chief Minister Mayawati to address a public meeting of the party in Hyderabad.
  3. Curtain raiser on tomorrow’s public meeting of Priyanka Gandhi to mark the release of youth declaration of Cogress in Hyderabad .
  4. Press conference of Union Minister for Tourism G. Kishan Reddy.