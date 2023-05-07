May 07, 2023 09:48 am | Updated 09:48 am IST

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today

About 300 students of Telugu speaking community were stuck in various national institutions like NIT and IIIT in strife torn Manipur to arrive by a special flight arranged by Telangana government. BSP president and former U.P. Chief Minister Mayawati to address a public meeting of the party in Hyderabad. Curtain raiser on tomorrow’s public meeting of Priyanka Gandhi to mark the release of youth declaration of Cogress in Hyderabad . Press conference of Union Minister for Tourism G. Kishan Reddy.

