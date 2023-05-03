May 03, 2023 09:43 am | Updated 09:43 am IST

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

Over 80 persons from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh who were arrested by the police of Thailand for gambling at a star hotel in Pattaya were granted bail and deported to India. They are arriving in Hyderabad today. They were released on furnishing bonds of Thai Baht 4,500 each (equal to ₹10,800). Their visas were also cancelled and blacklisted from entering Thailand for a specific period. Congress making elaborate arrangements for the visit of Priyanka Gandhi, her first in Telangana, on May 8. The party is contemplating either a padayatra for a short distance or a procession from the airport to the venue of a public meeting which she is scheduled to address to highlight unemployment. A high alert was sounded by police in the agency of Mulug on information that the Maoists led by Central committee member Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodar held a meeting with the cadre of three affected States in the background of a powerful explosion triggered by the outfit in Chhattisgarh recently which claimed 13 lives of policemen.

