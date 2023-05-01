May 01, 2023 09:41 am | Updated 09:41 am IST

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today

On his first day of working in the new Secretariat building, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will review the construction of the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme which was stopped by the National Green Tribunal last year for having environmental clearance. But, the Supreme Court stayed the order and asked the government to ahead with works only for drinking water components and not irrigation as a huge quantity of water was sought to be diverted from the river in violation of environmental norms. Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao to attend May Day celebrations of the State government. Heaps of paddy either washed away or developed germination at procurement centres due to continuous rains in the last few days. Mango which was ready for harvest was also damaged at orchards due to hailstorms and gusty winds. In the heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds, a constable of the elite Greyhounds wing of police Veeraswamy was killed when an overhead electric wire fell on him as he was going on his motorcycle at Jubilee Hills checkpost in Hyderabad. The stormwater drains overflowed and roads flooded with water in the city. Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar to release the Telugu version of a book authored by her mother Indrani Devi which is memoirs of her husband Jagjivan Ram.

