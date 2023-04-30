Telangana latest news developments today

April 30, 2023 09:31 am | Updated 09:31 am IST - The Hindu Hyderabad Bureau

Key news developments from Telangana on April 30, 2023

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today : Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to inaugurate the new Secretariat building of the State government, constructed at a cost of ₹657 crore, at 1 p.m. Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao to sign the first official file of the government in the new Secretariat on the issue of guidelines for allotment of double-bedroom houses to the poor in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. Governor to host 100th episode of Mann ki baat programme of Prime Minister Narendrra Modi for general public at Raj Bhavan. The residential schools’ society which manages government schools for SCs, STs, OBCs, and minorities to conduct computer-based recruitment exams for teachers while dispensing with the OMR system in view of the recent leakage of question papers for State Public Service Commission exams. Track latest news from Telangana here ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Telangana

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.