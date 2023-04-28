April 28, 2023 10:08 am | Updated 10:08 am IST

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

IRB Infrastructure Developers Private Limited awarded a thirty-year lease to toll, operate and transfer (TOR) the 158 km long Nehru Outer Ring Road of Hyderabad. Fourteen international companies bid for the lease but four qualified out of them and, finally, IRB was selected from them. Huge loss to the rabi crop, particularly paddy and mango, in the recent gusty winds, hailstorms and rains across the State. Paddy was grown on over 56 lakh acres out of the total cropped area of 72 lakh in rabi this year.

